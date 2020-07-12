PAUL W.MORLEDGE, 90LAKELAND - Paul W Morledge, 90, passed peacefully on 7/7/20 in Lakeland, FL.Born 4/8/1930 to Sylvia Young Morledge & Paul W Morledge Sr. in Columbus IN, he was a member of Mulberry United Methodist Church, the American Legion, and the Elks Lodge.He retired from the US Air Force Missile Program in 1968 and the City of Lakeland in 1993 after 23yrs.He was preceded in death by 1st wife of 44yrs Claire Bentley Morledge, & 2nd wife Ruth Dilts Anderson Morledge who he wed 8/23/13, 56yrs after their 1947 1st date.He is survived by son Daryl Morledge Sr. of SD, grandchildren Tracy Conner (Travis) and Daryl Morledge Jr., great grands Hunter, Claire & Athena, step-grands & greats, and many others he held dear.Per Paul's wishes, there will be no funeral service. He would be heartbroken to know his wishes were overlooked, especially in this time of Covid-19.Memorial donations can be made to Mulberry United Methodist Church, 306 North Church Ave, Mulberry, FL 33860.