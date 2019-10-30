|
|
PAUL WARREN
O'NEAL, 82
WINTER HAVEN - Paul Warren O'Neal, 82, of Winter Haven, Florida and formerly of London, Kentucky, passed away at 1:12 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Winter Haven Hospital. He was born in London, Kentucky on October 14, 1937. He worked in the trucking industry all of his life as a truck driver, owner-operator, and trucking company owner. He was a loving and generous husband, daddy, brother, and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Myrtle O'Neal, his daughter, Jennifer Reynolds, his sister, Vickie O'Neal, and his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his Father, Arthur O'Neal, Mother, Bertha O'Neal, and brothers, Floyd O'Neal, Denver O'Neal, and Glenn O'Neal.
The services will be held at Steele's Family Funeral Services in Winter Haven on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. The visitation/viewing will be from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The funeral will begin immediately following.
