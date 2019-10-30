Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 324-1475
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL O'NEAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL WARREN O'NEAL


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL WARREN O'NEAL Obituary
PAUL WARREN
O'NEAL, 82

WINTER HAVEN - Paul Warren O'Neal, 82, of Winter Haven, Florida and formerly of London, Kentucky, passed away at 1:12 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Winter Haven Hospital. He was born in London, Kentucky on October 14, 1937. He worked in the trucking industry all of his life as a truck driver, owner-operator, and trucking company owner. He was a loving and generous husband, daddy, brother, and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Myrtle O'Neal, his daughter, Jennifer Reynolds, his sister, Vickie O'Neal, and his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his Father, Arthur O'Neal, Mother, Bertha O'Neal, and brothers, Floyd O'Neal, Denver O'Neal, and Glenn O'Neal.
The services will be held at Steele's Family Funeral Services in Winter Haven on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. The visitation/viewing will be from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The funeral will begin immediately following.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now