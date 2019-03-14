|
|
PAUL
WILLIAMS, 79
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Paul Williams, age 79, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Wed. March 6th, 2019, at Life Care.
Mr. Williams was born July 20, 1939 in Boston, Mass. to Ellerton Girard and Mary Hilda (Caunaugh) Williams. Paul entered the Air Force in 1957, completed Fire Fighters Training in Denver, CO. He served AF Fire Depts. in Greenland, Maine, Panama Canal Zone, Thailand, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Danang, Vietnam, Japan and Roswell, New Mexico. After retiring he worked for the State of Maine as a Corrections Officer for 25 yrs., and then came to Winter Haven, FL. to retire. He worked for Grenelefe Golf & Tennis and later Store Right Self Storage. He was a Royal Lodge Mason and attended Spirit Lake Community Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 6 brothers Girard, Fred-rick, Elbert, Donald, Richard and Brian and 2 sisters Patricia and Janice. Paul is survived by his wife of almost 60 yrs., Buetta of Winter Haven; 2 sons: Paul Williams and wife Sandra of Winter Haven and David Williams, and wife Cindy of Spruce Heard, ME.; brother Kenneth Williams and wife Linda of Taunton, MA.; grandsons Paul, David & Daniel; 4 adopted grandchildren: CJ, Chantel, Angie & Codi; 11 gt. grandchildren.
A memorial service with military honors will be 3 pm Fri. March 15th at Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019