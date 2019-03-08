Home

Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
PAULA BYRD

Obituary

PAULA BYRD Obituary
PAULA
BYRD, 68

FROSTPROOF - Paula Byrd of Frostproof, Florida passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital in Winter Haven, Florida.
She was born April 25, 1950 in Columbia City, Indiana to the late Wendel and Mary (Sewell) Blain. She has been a resident of Frostproof for 50 years coming from Miami, Florida. She loved spending time with her family and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Frostproof, FL.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Larry Byrd; daughter, Ashley Castillo and her husband Gilberto of Frostproof, FL; son, Robby Byrd of Frostproof, FL; sisters, Cindy Lonneman of Pascagoula, MS and Barbara Commerton and husband Brian of Gautier, MS; brothers, Howard Blain and wife Heather of Bonita Springs, FL and Jeff Smith and wife Rhonda of Gautier, MS; 4 grandchildren, Chandler, Collin, Hannah and Jordan and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM at the First Baptist Church in Frostproof, Florida until the memorial service at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 9,2019, with Rev. Mike Arms officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
