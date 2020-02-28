|
PAULA RAE
PEARSON, 46
LAKELAND - Paula Rae Pearson 46, of Lakeland, born June 27, 1973 in Tampa, Fl; went peacefully to be with the Lord February 24, 2020.
Survived by her husband, Erik their children Skyler, Luke, Caden, Autumn and Aaron.
Her parents Paul & Bonnie Horne, 2 sisters, Susann (Don) Mitchell and Deanna (Darrell) Horne, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of her life will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 11 AM at Grace Church, 2320 Sleepy Hill Rd., Lakeland, Fl.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020