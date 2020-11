Or Copy this URL to Share

PAULINE A.

LITTRELL, 95



WINTER HAVEN - Pauline A. Littrell, 95, died 11/13/20. Visit: Tues. (today), 5-7 at Ott Laughlin @ Glen Abbey; svc. Wed. 10am 1st Bapt. Church, Eagle Lk.



