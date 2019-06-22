|
|
PAULINE H.
PERDUE, 89
BARTOW - Pauline H. Perdue, age 89, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 in Bartow.
Born April 24, 1930 in Milton, FL, she was the daughter of the late James L. and Jessie (Brown) Horne. Mrs. Perdue was a homemaker and longtime resident of Wauchula.
Pauline is survived by a loving family that includes her children: Johnny Perdue (Betty) and Debra P. Brannon (Randy), all of Alturas. She also leaves behind four grandchildren: Johnna Terrazas, John W. Patton Perdue, III, Roy Perdue (Leslie), Michelle Hopper (Richard), and three great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 24th from 10am to 11am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00am at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Hart Cemetery in Wauchula.
Condolences to the family at
whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from June 22 to June 23, 2019