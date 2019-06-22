Home

Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
PAULINE H. PERDUE Obituary
BARTOW - Pauline H. Perdue, age 89, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 in Bartow.
Born April 24, 1930 in Milton, FL, she was the daughter of the late James L. and Jessie (Brown) Horne. Mrs. Perdue was a homemaker and longtime resident of Wauchula.
Pauline is survived by a loving family that includes her children: Johnny Perdue (Betty) and Debra P. Brannon (Randy), all of Alturas. She also leaves behind four grandchildren: Johnna Terrazas, John W. Patton Perdue, III, Roy Perdue (Leslie), Michelle Hopper (Richard), and three great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 24th from 10am to 11am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00am at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Hart Cemetery in Wauchula.
Condolences to the family at
whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from June 22 to June 23, 2019
