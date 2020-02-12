|
PAULINE
KATHRYN WHEELER, 90
LAKELAND - Pauline Kathryn Wheeler, age 90, was born in Waukegan, Illinois on October 12, 1929 and passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020.
She met and married her husband of 66 years, Robert Wheeler, at Naval Station Great Lakes near Waukegan, Illinois. She raised seven children while stationed at numerous Navy bases throughout the country. The family settled in Mulberry, Florida in 1966 after Bob's retirement from the Navy. After his second retirement from his position as City Manager of Mulberry, they traveled to 49 of the 50 states in their motor home.
Pauline was active in the Mulberry Women's Club, Mulberry Golden Age Club, Mulberry Community Service Center, was a founding member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, and active in the Council of Catholic Women at both Resurrection and St John Neumann Catholic Churches.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, and is survived by seven children: Robert (Kim deceased), Joan (Joe) Elam, Sue (Don) Schluender, Richard (Bonnie), James, Peter (Lisa), and Paul (Teresa), 18 grandchildren, and 13 great - grandchildren across the US.
Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 22 at St John Neumann Catholic Church, Lakeland at 11 am, with burial at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020