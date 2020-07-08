PAULINE MARIE VON SEGGERN KNAPP



WINTER HAVEN - On July 6, 2020 Pauline Marie Von Seggern Knapp passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters (Sandy and Julie) and granddaughters (Hannah and Nikki). She was 86 years old.

Pauline was well-loved in her town. Pauline was the mother of five children and one bonus daughter, 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Despite her large family Pauline always made time for everyone. She always provided support and love for her family and church, First Christian Church Disciples of Christ.

Pauline was predeceased by late husband Dick Knapp and sons Dean Knapp, Joseph Knapp, and John Knapp. She is survived by her daughters Sandy Knapp & Julie Davis (Jimmy) of Winter Haven and Robbin Chapman of Poinciana, Fl, her grandchildren Jennifer Knapp of Colorado, Eric Knapp of Michigan, Nikki Ferguson (Brent) of Stuart, Fl, Dennis Dean (Samantha) of New Smyrna, Fl, Joseph Knapp (Brittany) of Longwood, Fl, Jimmy Davis Jr. of Polk City, Fl, Robbie Herndon (Jennifer) of Lakeland, Fl, Kaitlyn Clay (John) of Winter Haven and Ryan Knapp of Auburndale, Fl, and twelve great grandchildren Hannah, Emma, Eli, Zachary, Tyler, Karsyn, Lorelai, Brayden, Emmett, Tori, Emma, Addison Rae.

Services will be held at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ (302 6th SE Winter Haven, Fl) on Thursday July 9th at 11am. (masks are required).



