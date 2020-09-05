1/
PAULINE MARTIN GUY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAULINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAULINE MARTIN
GUY, 85

AUBURNDALE - Pauline Guy passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 and went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 85.
She was born March 21, 1938 in Auburndale.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Eugene Guy and is lovingly remembered by her daughter Barbra Guy and son Tracy Guy. She has 4 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren.
A Graveside Celebration of Life will be Sunday, September 6th at 4:00 pm at Auburndale Cemetery.
'I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have light of life.'
John 8:12.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved