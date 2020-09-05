PAULINE MARTIN

GUY, 85



AUBURNDALE - Pauline Guy passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 and went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 85.

She was born March 21, 1938 in Auburndale.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Eugene Guy and is lovingly remembered by her daughter Barbra Guy and son Tracy Guy. She has 4 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren.

A Graveside Celebration of Life will be Sunday, September 6th at 4:00 pm at Auburndale Cemetery.

'I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have light of life.'

John 8:12.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store