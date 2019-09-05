|
PAULINE MARY EARL,
nee MEAGHER, 84
LAKELAND - Pauline Mary Earl, nee Meagher, 84, passed away peacefully on August 30th, 2019 in Lakeland. Pauline was born in Omagh, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland on June 22, 1935 and raised in Sutton, Surrey, England. During the Second World War, she and her younger siblings were evacuated from London to northern England to escape German bombings. After finishing her education at the Holy Family School in Tooting, she worked for the Automobile Association, then Burberry in London until her marriage to Chris Earl in 1958. She and Chris emigrated to Lakeland, Florida with their 4 small children in 1965. In 1966, their American son, Jamie was born, and in 1979, precious Sarah was born.
A lifelong Catholic, Pauline lived a Spirit-filled life dedicated to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She loved raising her family and her home was always open for more children. Active members at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Pauline and Chris taught classes on Baptism, Pre-Cana, CCD, and led teen retreats. She and Chris fostered many babies and teens at the request of their parish priest in the 1970s. Before the advent of food stamps, Pauline regularly drove to Bartow to pick up food commodities and deliver them to the poor in our community. She was invited to join the NAACP during the Jim Crow era and gladly accepted. She was a founding member of the Charismatic prayer group at the Church of the Resurrection and shared the gospel message whenever she felt prompted. She delivered Meals on Wheels to the homebound. She served on the board of the Child Development Center. She founded the Faith and Light group in Lakeland to provide a spiritual community for mentally and physically challenged people using the principles of Jean Vanier. She was an Emmaus sister at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was an ardent supporter of Bishop Grady Villas in St. Cloud, Options for Women, PEACE and many other organizations. She loved traveling, attending musical performances, pulling for her favorite football teams, birdwatching and driving. She took great delight in her grandchildren and supported them in all of their endeavors. She gave generously of herself and cheerfully put others' needs before her own.
Pauline was predeceased by her husband, Christopher Brian Earl, son, James Martin Earl, father John Vincent Meagher, mother, Jane Catherine Rutledge Meagher, brothers Peter, Desmond, Vincent, Brian and Gerald and sisters, Mary and Angela Meagher.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Christine (Brian) Goding, Susan (Gary) Bieda, and Sarah Earl; 2 sons John (Joy) Earl, and Anthony Earl (Susie Upthegrove) and foster daughter, Dolly Grose; her grandchildren Christopher (Mae), Erin (Mieshko Debicki) and Andrew (Lindsey Homans) Goding, Courtney, Connor, Adam and Emily Bieda, Zachary, Jacob and Adelyn Earl, Ellen, Anthony and Cy Earl; brothers, Anthony and Brendan Meagher, and sister Teresa (Bernard) Dodson and beloved nieces, nephews and cousins around the world.
Visitation and liturgical service will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5 - 7 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 118 West Lemon Street, Lakeland at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 with graveside services to follow. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019