PEARL
MITCHELL, 82
WINTER HAVEN - Pearl Mitchell of Winter Haven, FL passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was 82. A native of Winter Haven, the baby of 10 children, born January 16, 1937 to Vernon and Eva Sheppard, Pearl has lived here her whole life. She retired from Quality Control at Xerxes Corporation, and she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake.
Pearl is survived by her husband Earl Mitchell; her daughter Debra Dunn and her husband Steve; step-son: Duane Mitchell (Nadine), and Sam Mitchell. Pearl also leaves behind her grandchildren: Steve Dunn Jr., and Joshua Dunn, and 1 great-grandchild.
Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Eagle Lake.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019