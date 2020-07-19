PEGGIE E.SMITH, 82BARTOW - Peggie E. Smith, age 82, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at her residence in Bartow.Born September 2, 1937 in Phenix City, AL, she was the daughter of James & Katie Lou Evans. Mrs. Smith was a resident of Bartow since 1963, moving from Phenix City. She was a bookkeeper for the Hatton Insurance Agency for many years. She was a member of Highland Park Church of the Nazarene.Peggie was survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles L. Smith of Bartow; two sons: Michael Smith (Phyllis) and Chris Smith (Patty), all of Bartow, two brothers: James W. Evans, Jr. (Glenda), of Conyers, GA and Gary T. Evans (Rosemary), Tucson, AZ; sister: Merri J Evans, Phenix City, AL, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.Graveside funeral service be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow. Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow.