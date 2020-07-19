1/1
PEGGIE E. SMITH
PEGGIE E.
SMITH, 82

BARTOW - Peggie E. Smith, age 82, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at her residence in Bartow.
Born September 2, 1937 in Phenix City, AL, she was the daughter of James & Katie Lou Evans. Mrs. Smith was a resident of Bartow since 1963, moving from Phenix City. She was a bookkeeper for the Hatton Insurance Agency for many years. She was a member of Highland Park Church of the Nazarene.
Peggie was survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles L. Smith of Bartow; two sons: Michael Smith (Phyllis) and Chris Smith (Patty), all of Bartow, two brothers: James W. Evans, Jr. (Glenda), of Conyers, GA and Gary T. Evans (Rosemary), Tucson, AZ; sister: Merri J Evans, Phenix City, AL, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral service be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow. Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow.


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
1 entry
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
