Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PEGGIE BLACKWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PEGGIE S. BLACKWELL


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PEGGIE S. BLACKWELL Obituary
PEGGIE S.
BLACKWELL, 79

LAKELAND - Peggie S. Blackwell, age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born on October 27, 1939 in Brantley, Alabama to Fred and Fannie Burch.
She was married for 50 years to Lem Brunson 'Pete' Blackwell who preceded her in death in 2013. She had one sister, Charlie Sue Broadway who preceded her in death earlier this year. She is survived by her son, Ronnie Blackwell (Heather Lee-Black-well) and grandson, Ralee Blackwell, along with many nieces and nephews.
In 1966 Peggie and Pete moved to Lake Hamilton where their son, Ronnie was born. Peggie retired as the Lake Hamilton Postmaster with the U.S. Postal Service. She was an active member and served on committees at both Eastside and Westside Baptist Churches in Haines City.
Peggie loved being surrounded by family and friends. She was happiest when her home was filled with people having fun and enjoying her cooking. Her grandson says, 'She had the best potato salad!'
Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City will oversee arrangements. Viewing to be held on Friday, August 9 from 5 to 7 PM at Oak Ridge followed by a service on Saturday, August 10 at 11:00 AM.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to: Good Shepherd Hospice, Inc. 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 or Moffitt Cancer Center at 12902 USF Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612. Condolences can be sent to
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PEGGIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now