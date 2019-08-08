|
PEGGIE S.
BLACKWELL, 79
LAKELAND - Peggie S. Blackwell, age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born on October 27, 1939 in Brantley, Alabama to Fred and Fannie Burch.
She was married for 50 years to Lem Brunson 'Pete' Blackwell who preceded her in death in 2013. She had one sister, Charlie Sue Broadway who preceded her in death earlier this year. She is survived by her son, Ronnie Blackwell (Heather Lee-Black-well) and grandson, Ralee Blackwell, along with many nieces and nephews.
In 1966 Peggie and Pete moved to Lake Hamilton where their son, Ronnie was born. Peggie retired as the Lake Hamilton Postmaster with the U.S. Postal Service. She was an active member and served on committees at both Eastside and Westside Baptist Churches in Haines City.
Peggie loved being surrounded by family and friends. She was happiest when her home was filled with people having fun and enjoying her cooking. Her grandson says, 'She had the best potato salad!'
Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City will oversee arrangements. Viewing to be held on Friday, August 9 from 5 to 7 PM at Oak Ridge followed by a service on Saturday, August 10 at 11:00 AM.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to: Good Shepherd Hospice, Inc. 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 or Moffitt Cancer Center at 12902 USF Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612. Condolences can be sent to
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019