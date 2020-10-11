PEGGY A.

BORGEMEISTER



FT. LAUDERDALE - Peggy Ann Borgenmeister (nee Walker), 69, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, died July 6, 2020, in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin surrounded by loving friends and family members.

Born on June 10, 1951, in Bartow, Florida, to Billard F. Walker, Jr. and Betty Ann Walker (nee Powell), Peggy graduated from Lakeland Senior High School in 1969. In her early years, she worked at Cypress Gardens in Winter Haven, Florida as a model and performed in the water ski show. Peggy lived much of her life in Sebring where she and her late husband, John, owned All-Star Properties, Billboard Displays and Hallmark Media Group.

She was a member of Restoration Church of the Highlands in Sebring. In her retirement, Peggy and her partner, David Hatch, spent winters in Fort Lauderdale and summers in Sturgeon Bay.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 31 years. She is survived by two sons, Jason of Orlando and Jarrod of Sebring; brothers, Tommy Walker (Kathy) of Alma, Georgia and Michael Walker (Lorrie) of Lakeland, Florida; and sister, Terri Walker of Lakeland, Florida.

A beautiful soul, a loving mother, a giving heart and a true friend.



