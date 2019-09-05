|
PEGGY ANN
WILKINS, 76
LAKELAND - Peggy Ann Wilkins, 76, passed away Aug. 31, 2019.
Peggy was born in Pevely, MO on July 28, 1943. She moved to Lakeland 55 years ago.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Wilkins; daughters, Paula (Thom) Daniel, Pamela (Tony) Sawa, Melissa (Mike) Hebert, Roxanne Shores, Carla (Bruce) Austin and Jenny Moa; sons, Allen (Mindy) Wilkins, Mark (Athena) Wilkins and Royce Snellgrove; 23 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Victory Church in Lakeland, Sat. Sept. 7th at 1 pm.
