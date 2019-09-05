Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PEGGY WILKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PEGGY ANN WILKINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PEGGY ANN WILKINS Obituary
PEGGY ANN
WILKINS, 76

LAKELAND - Peggy Ann Wilkins, 76, passed away Aug. 31, 2019.
Peggy was born in Pevely, MO on July 28, 1943. She moved to Lakeland 55 years ago.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Wilkins; daughters, Paula (Thom) Daniel, Pamela (Tony) Sawa, Melissa (Mike) Hebert, Roxanne Shores, Carla (Bruce) Austin and Jenny Moa; sons, Allen (Mindy) Wilkins, Mark (Athena) Wilkins and Royce Snellgrove; 23 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Victory Church in Lakeland, Sat. Sept. 7th at 1 pm.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PEGGY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.