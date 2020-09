Or Copy this URL to Share

PEGGY C.

DAVIS, 58



WINTER HAVEN - Peggy C. Davis, 58, passed away 8/27/20. Survived by her parents; 2 sisters; an uncle, many nieces, & neigh-bors of Inman Terrace.



