PEGGY DENISE LEE
1957 - 2020
PEGGY DENISE LEE, 63

AUBURNDALE -Peggy Denise Lee, age 63, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Lee was born June 25, 1957 in Winter Haven to James Herman 'Bud' and Irene (Smith) Harper.
She was a lifetime Auburndale resident, graduated from Auburndale High School 1975 and attended Polk Community College.
Peggy was a lifetime member of Lena Vista Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She was a member of the National Kidney Association (receiver of a kidney & pancreas) and loved to spread kindness to all.
She enjoyed reading, watching Days of Our Lives, socializing, singing and spending time with her family.
In lieu of flowers the family request's donations in Peggy's name to: LifeLine Foundation, 9661 Delaney Creek Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 30th, at Lena Vista Baptist Church, 213 Florida Dr., Auburndale with a gathering beginning at 10:00 am at the church. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lena Vista Baptist Church
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Lena Vista Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
