Lakeland Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens & Crematory
2125 Bartow Rd.
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Peggy L. Braggs


1944 - 2019
Peggy L. Braggs Obituary
PEGGY L.
BRAGGS

LAKELAND - Mrs. Peggy L. Braggs nee Swanger passed away Sunday September 29, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida. She was born and raised in Mansfield, Ohio and moved to Lakeland in 1980.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years Billy R. Braggs Sr., her sons Billy R. Braggs Jr. (Tammy) and Roger D. Braggs (Isabel), her step daughter Lorretta Williams (Mike), her sisters Rhetha Clifton (Ohio) and Vickie Buzzard (Ohio), and 7 grandchildren.
Services will be held on Friday October 4, 2019 at Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12pm to 2pm; the service will begin at 2pm; interment to follow.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
