Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
PEGGY RICE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Friday, May 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Springhead Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for PEGGY RICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PEGGY L. RICE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PEGGY L. RICE Obituary
PEGGY L.
RICE, 74

LAKELAND - Peggy L. Rice, age 74, passed away April 28, 2020.
She was born in Lancaster, OH, on September 4, 1945 to Merle & Helen (Lutz) Hanna. She has lived in Lakeland all her life. She was a medical clerk and a member of Family Worship Center.
She is survived by her husband: Richard Rice, daughters: Vicky Raines, Karen Foster, 2 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; 3 sisters and 1 brother.
Graveside services will be held Friday May 1, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Springhead Cemetery. ALL those in attendance MUST practice social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PEGGY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -