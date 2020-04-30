|
|
PEGGY L.
RICE, 74
LAKELAND - Peggy L. Rice, age 74, passed away April 28, 2020.
She was born in Lancaster, OH, on September 4, 1945 to Merle & Helen (Lutz) Hanna. She has lived in Lakeland all her life. She was a medical clerk and a member of Family Worship Center.
She is survived by her husband: Richard Rice, daughters: Vicky Raines, Karen Foster, 2 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; 3 sisters and 1 brother.
Graveside services will be held Friday May 1, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Springhead Cemetery. ALL those in attendance MUST practice social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020