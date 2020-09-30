PEGGY LORRAINE MILKS1/10/38 - 9/18/20LAKELAND - Born: January 10, 1938 at University Hospital in Baltimore Md.Peggy, affectionately known as 'Ubba' enjoyed her nursing career for many years. After retirement, she loved the outdoors. She could pick up a twig and stick it in the ground and have a tree the next day. She always had some critter that she would befriend and always had stray cats and mean little dogs that were her pride and joy. If you didn't watch what you said about her critters she had her favorite saying 'I'm gonna get my fly flap after you!' She was a very strong willed and determined lady and after the recent loss of her husband, her health declined rapidly and death came upon her in a peaceful manner. You will always be in our Hearts Ubba!Survived by: mother: Mildred Porter, son: Rick Ragan and family, daughter: Sherry Shinn and family, son: Steve Ragan and family, sister in law: Carolyn Porter and family, stepsons: JR Milks, Mark Milks, Buddy Milks, sister in law: Marilyn Christian and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.