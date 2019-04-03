PEGGY MARILYN REID ZELLARS



LAKELAND - Peggy Marilyn Reid Zellars passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Michael Edmund Zellars. She will be deeply missed by her seven children, Jordi Moon (Jim), Tami Mears (Jon), Kelly Zellars (Henry Trexler), Christy Luce (Lee), Mindy Drennan (Matt), Mike Zellars (Gail), and Shannon Zellars Strohl (John), 11 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

Peggy was born in Alexandria, Louisiana on March 28, 1933 to Claudis and Mabel Reid. After attending Louisiana State University, she moved with her husband Mike to Germany, and then Texas and finally Lakeland, Florida where she was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for 53 years. In service to her church, she founded with Msgr. John Caulfield the St. Joseph's Afterschool Care program (Falcon's Perch) in 1987 where she enjoyed many, many hours of caring for and guiding children. Her love for the children of the school inspired her coworkers to call her a 'mother to 250 children.'

A funeral Mass for family and friends will celebrate Peggy's life on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 210 West Lemon Street, Lakeland, Florida 33815. A reception will follow the graveside service at The Bluffs of Christina Clubhouse at 380 Sweetbriar Lane, Lakeland, FL 33813.

Those who knew Peggy knew that two of her greatest comforts and joys were her love for animals and her dedication to her church. Therefore, in honor of Peggy's two loves, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the SPCA Florida, 5850 Brannen Road South, Lakeland, Florida 33813 (www.spcaflorida.org/donate/) or St. Joseph Academy at 310 Frank Lloyd Wright Way, Lakeland, FL 33803 (www.sjalakeland.org).

Jesus I trust in you!

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary