PEGGY RUTH
FOLSOM, 89
LAKELAND - Mrs. Peggy Ruth Folsom died on May 26, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health.
She was born February 13, 1931 in Lakeland, Fl. Peggy was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. She was employed by Lakeland General Hospital for many years prior to becoming a fulltime home maker. She was foremost a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a kind friend to many people.
Peggy is predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Hubert. Survivors include her four children, Larry (Pamela), Glenn (Katherine), Kathy, Amy (Scott), six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the palliative care team at Lakeland Regional Health who provided such loving care to our mother during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, Fl. 33823.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Due to Covid-19 Virus restrictions only 25 family members are allowed at graveside, but friends are welcome to come to the graveside service and stay close to their own vehicles during the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Published in The Ledger from May 28 to May 29, 2020.