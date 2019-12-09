|
PEGGY SUE
BECK, 73
WINTER HAVEN - Peggy Sue Beck, 73, was born in DuBois, PA. on October 27, 1945 and died in Good Shepherd Hospice on October 1, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, George and is survived by her sister Patty Muller. She has a niece, Andrea Kauffman, a nephew, Christopher Muller, a great nephew Daniel Kauffman, and a great niece, Cameron Kauffman.
Peggy graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1963 and from Lakeland Business School. She worked for Orkin Co. and was Executive Secretary for the American Water Ski Association.
She married George Beck in 1965. Originally from Pennsylvania, her family moved to Winter Haven in 1955. She is known for her love of animals, especially horses, and she rescued many cats and dogs. She supported the Humane Society. She owned and rode in horse shows from age 13, winning many equestrian competitions.
She developed a love for running and completed 4 marathons and many local runs. Known as a very generous person, Peggy supported many charities and requests that those wishing to give a memorial may contribute to the Humane Society of Polk County, 3195 Dundee Road, Winter Haven, Florida 33884.
Her Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Beymer Memorial United Methodist Church, 700 N. Lake Howard Drive. Visitation begins at 10:30. The service will be followed by a reception.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019