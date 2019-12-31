|
PEGGY SUE
BELLINGER MULLIS, 68
WINTER HAVEN - Peggy Sue Bellinger Mullis, RN, of Winter Haven, FL passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. She was 68. A native of Harrisburg, Arkansas, born October 11, 1951 to Henry Ray Bellinger, SR. and Dorothy Hall Bellinger, Peggy Sue has lived here most of her life. She was a retired Registered Nurse for Lakeland Regional Medical Center, and she was a member of the Freedom Church of Eloise.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Larry R. Mullis, her parents, and 3 brothers: John & Billy Stepp, and Larry Bellinger. She is survived by her sisters: Mary Williams (Robert) of Eagle Lake, Sharon Hill and Theresa Todd, both of Winter Haven; and her brother Ray Bellinger, Jr. (Jenny) of Frostproof. She also leaves behind many nieces & nephews and longtime caregiver, Lori Wilson.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 PM Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020