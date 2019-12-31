Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Resources
More Obituaries for PEGGY MULLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PEGGY SUE BELLINGER MULLIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PEGGY SUE BELLINGER MULLIS Obituary
PEGGY SUE
BELLINGER MULLIS, 68

WINTER HAVEN - Peggy Sue Bellinger Mullis, RN, of Winter Haven, FL passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. She was 68. A native of Harrisburg, Arkansas, born October 11, 1951 to Henry Ray Bellinger, SR. and Dorothy Hall Bellinger, Peggy Sue has lived here most of her life. She was a retired Registered Nurse for Lakeland Regional Medical Center, and she was a member of the Freedom Church of Eloise.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Larry R. Mullis, her parents, and 3 brothers: John & Billy Stepp, and Larry Bellinger. She is survived by her sisters: Mary Williams (Robert) of Eagle Lake, Sharon Hill and Theresa Todd, both of Winter Haven; and her brother Ray Bellinger, Jr. (Jenny) of Frostproof. She also leaves behind many nieces & nephews and longtime caregiver, Lori Wilson.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 PM Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PEGGY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -