PEGGY SUE
RIZER, 83
WINTER HAVEN - Peggy Sue Rizer, 83, of Winter Haven, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale.
Born November 20, 1936 in Franklin, Missouri she moved to Winter Haven in 1957. She was a member of Peoples Church/ Calvary Assembly in Winter Haven and she retired after working 22 years at Polk State College.
Peggy is survived by, her husband of 38 years, Danny; two sons, Kenneth Overstreet, Jr. and his wife Del of Auburndale and Tracy Overstreet and his wife Terri of Winter Haven; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00am. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Lakeside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in her name to Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020