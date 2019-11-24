|
PEGGY
SWANN, 76
BARTOW - Mrs. Peggy Swann, age 76, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Auburndale.
Born September 20, 1943 in Atlanta, GA, she was the daughter of the late Walter Alvin and Mary Louise Swann. Peggy was born and raised a Southern Baptist and loved the Lord.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers: Gerald P. Swann and Ed Swann. She is survived by a loving family that includes her children: Scott Jeter (Lindy) of Eustis, Mary Beth Sharpe (Jeff) of Bartow, her brother Richard Swann (Jack-ie), sister-in-law, Linda Swann and her grandchildren: Scotty, Devin, Danielle, Derek, Nickolas, and Zackary, along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26th from 10am to 11am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00am at the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019