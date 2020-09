Or Copy this URL to Share

Share PERRY's life story with friends and family

Share PERRY's life story with friends and family

PERRY GLOVER

MARTIN, 78

7/9/1942 - 8/8/20



MULBERRY - A Celebration of Life for Perry G. Martin will be Sat. 9/5 at 1pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 210 West Lemon Street, Lakeland, FL 33815.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store