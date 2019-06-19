|
PERRY J.
SMITH, 77
MULBERRY - Perry J. Smith, age 77, passed away June 16, 2019 at L.R.M.C.
Mr. Smith was born in Thackerville, OK, on June 18, 1942, to Perry & Juanita (Gunter) Smith. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force (Vietnam). He moved from Lakeland to Mulberry 15 years ago. He was an accountant and of the Presbyterian faith.
He is preceded in death by his wife Susie Smith and his second wife Mary Lou Smith. He is survived by his son Kyle (Amy) Smith, daughters Tracy (Kelly) Shannahan and Kelly Smith, five grandchildren and sister Barbara Hanson.
The family will receive friends Friday June 21, 2019 from 5:00-6:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel- 1300 Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry, FL. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in memory of 'Perry' to -10150 Highland Manor Dr., Suite 330, Tampa, Florida, 33610.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements entrust-ed to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from June 19 to June 20, 2019