PERRY MILTON
BARTLETT
PLANT CITY - Perry Milton Bartlett, born April 28, 1926, in Plant City, Florida; and passed away on March 22, 2019.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII. In 1951, he married his wife of 67 years, Nettie Mae Gilbreath. He was an accomplished mechanic and journeyman carpenter. He retired after working for Mine & Mill Supply Co. for 30 years.
He is survived by his 2 sisters Belle Brock and Grace Kitchens. He was a proud & wise father to 8 children, grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 4.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland, Florida.
