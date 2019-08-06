|
PHILIP CHARLES
PAPE
BRADENTON - Mr. Philip Charles Pape was born to Mr. and Mrs. Fred C. Pape December 27th, 1928 in Patchogue, NY and died June 10th, 2019 in Bradenton, FL.
Phil married Marilyn Justine Scheefe at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Patchogue, NY on April 12th, 1953. They were blessed with the birth of three sons, and one daughter and were happily married for sixty-five years.
Phil worked for Patchogue Electric Company and later Long Island Lighting Company for 42 years and was the longest volunteer fireman of Union Hook and Ladder #1 at the Patchogue Fire Department.
They lived in Patchogue, NY until 1999 and moved to Schalamar Creek in Lakeland, FL.
After his wife passed away on April 20th, 2016, Phil lived with great comfort at The Windsor at Lakewood Ranch, FL before reuniting with her again. Left to mourn his death are his sons, Philip Pape, Jr. and his wife Karin, Kenneth Pape and his wife Dianna, and Raymond Pape and his wife Suzanne. Also surviving him are eleven step-grand-children, nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His brother, Fred and sister, Lois, predeceased him.
Phil worked tirelessly and perfected DIY before it was a term. He lived with great humility and earned every penny he made. He found solace on the Great South Bay and in the close circle of neighbors, both north and south. He was a kind man who could make anyone smile. He loved his wife utterly, and lived a selfless life to the very last.
He was buried next to his wife and daughter in Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai, NY.
A memorial service for Marilyn and Phil will be held on August 10th at 11am at Grace Lutheran Church, 745 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801, and a celebration of their lives will follow in the church social hall.
