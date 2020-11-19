PHILIP EDWARD KROMBACH, 77



WINTER HAVEN - Philip Edward Krombach, age 77, of Winter Haven, FL, passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on November 15, 2020.

Philip was born August 16, 1943 in Buffalo, NY to William and Helen (Mueller) Krombach. He graduated from Burgard Vocational High School, Buffalo, NY in 1961. He followed his printing career to Cleveland, OH where he met and married his wife, Marilyn (Cooper) on November 6, 1982. Philip will be remembered for his deep love of family, his time spent with his dog, Mindy, enjoying crossword puzzles, Jeopardy, real estate, and building a model train display.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years: Marilyn (Cooper) Krombach; daughters, Sharon (Brian) Driver, AZ; Shellie (Robert) Christensen, WY; son, Christian (Leila) Krombach, FL; daughters, Angela (Greg) Darga, MI, Aimee (Sabrina Fortin) Krombach, FL, Lindsey Krombach, FL; 21 grandchildren; brother-in-law Robert D'Angelo, NY and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William J. and Helen (Mueller) Krombach, NY; two brothers, William R. Krombach, NY, Richard H. Krombach, IL and sister, Dorothy (Krombach) D'Angelo, NY.

Services for Philip will be held at Grace Lutheran 327 Avenue C, SE Winter Haven, FL 33880 on Saturday, November 21st. Visitation will start at 10:15am followed by the celebration of life at 11:00am.



