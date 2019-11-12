|
PHILIP M.
DONOVAN, 85
LAKELAND - Philip M. Donovan, age 85, a resident of Lakeland, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at home with his family.
Mr. Donovan was born November 8, 1933 in Titusville, PA, the son of the late Frederick and Alice Donovan.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Gloria Donovan, daughter, Yvonne Michelle. He is survived by a loving family that includes six children: Carolyn Grimes (Hen-ry) of Lakeland, Cheryl Borga (Dave) of Lakeland, Jeffrey Donovan (Toni) of Polk City, Anita Wells (Eddie) of Lakeland, Laura Pugliese (Joe) of Frostproof, Mary Dunn (Rick) of Sevierville, TN, and sister Diana Mitchell of Lakeland FL. He also leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Springhead Cemetery, Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019