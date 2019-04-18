|
PHILIP ROBERT GRUMBACH, 90
LAKELAND - Philip Robert Grumbach, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away a few minutes after midnight on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Phil was 90 years old.
Phil was born in New York City, New York on November 18, 1928, to the late Philip Robert Grumbach and Charlotte Polka. He graduated from Regis High School in 1946. He then went on to attend City College of NY, where he studied Accounting and Quantity Surveying. While growing up, Phil took part in sports all around NYC, playing for local basketball and baseball teams.
He served in the U.S. Military in Korea from 1951-1952 in the Military Police, where he earned a medal for meritorious service. He married Helen Nemeth in 1960, and they lived together in New York, NY, moving to Lakeland, FL in 1965. In Lakeland, Phil worked for 3 engineering companies Wellman - Lord, Davy McKee, and Jacobs, using his quantity surveying skills to control major engineering projects all over the world. These projects took him to Australia for two years, to South Africa for two years and to London, England. He was an avid and gregarious traveler and made lifelong friends in many of the places he traveled. He was blessed with three extremely bright children who all graduated from Ivy League schools. He retired in 1996.
Retirement in Lakeland gave Phil time to stay in touch with all his friends, travel, and play golf. He and his beloved lifetime partner, June Anderson Gaines, traveled to France, Greece, and all over this country from coast to coast, visiting family, friends, National Parks and cities. Holidays and Bay Hill Golf tournaments he shared with June's family, Beth Loehrke of Denver, CO, Walter Gaines and Miguel Gomez, Palm Desert, CA, and Kathy Harman, Anna Maria Island, FL, Laura Harman, Mike Harman and Bryan Harman. Friends also enjoyed their yearly Eggnog Party, for which Phil made the eggnog himself. Phil, played basketball, tennis, squash, and enjoyed bowling and billiards. His natural athleticism enabled him to continue to play basketball and tennis well into his 70s, as well as take up golf, which he continued to master up until the last year of his life. Maintaining an agile mind as well as body, he completed the Wall Street Journal crossword puzzle every day. This year they celebrated his 90th birthday in Seattle with all his family. His children gave him lessons on his new iPad, which he fully embraced at home, playing his favorite music every day and talking almost daily with his three children-which he had always done no matter where he was living. An amazing father, friend, partner, and man.
Phil was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Fred Dinger; his brother, George Grumbach; his sister-in law, Margaret Grumbach; and his nephew, George Grumbach.
He is survived by his sister, Florence Dinger of Largo, FL, his first wife, Helen Grumbach and their children: Matthew Grumbach (Mei-Fang Huang) of Seattle, WA; Lisa Grumbach (Eisho Nasu) of Kyoto, Japan; and Leslie Grumbach Studdard of Seattle, WA. He is further survived by his granddaughters Lily Nasu and Brenda Studdard, as well as several loving nieces and nephews. He also leaves to cherish his memory June, his love, friend and companion for the last 30 years. She remembers him as a kind and vibrant partner who found joy in living a full rich life, classical music, jazz, good food, and fine wine. Condolences can be sent to the family at
www.ledger.com.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019