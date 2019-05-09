|
|
PHILLIP
ANTHONY
BORRERO, 76
LENOIR, N.C. - Phillip Anthony Borrero, 76, of Lenoir, North Carolina, passed away on May 4, 2019, at Hickory Falls Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, after a lengthy illness.
Phillip was the beloved husband of Julia Borrero; father of Tanya Borrero Henry of Lenoir, North Carolina; and step-son, Nathan Ryan, of Charlotte, North Carolina; a granddaughter, Mia Asuncion Ricks whom he adored; he is also survived by his brothers, sisters and their families.
Born December 1, 1942, in the Bronx, New York City, he was preceded in death by his father, Felipe Borrero, and his mother, Asuncion Borrero, of Long Island, New York. Phillip's compassion and sense of humor was a source of joy for all who knew him.
A memorial service celebrating Phillip's life will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Service.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at
www.evansfuneralservice.com
Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Borrero family.
Published in Ledger from May 9 to May 10, 2019