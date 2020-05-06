PHILLIP E. CHAFFIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PHILLIP's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHILLIP E.
CHAFFIN Sr., 65

PALMETTO - Phillip E. Chaffin Sr., 65, formerly of Lakeland FL, passed away May 2, 2020 at his home in Palmetto, FL. He was born in Springfield, Ohio May 6, 1954 to parents Harold and Joyce Chaffin. Phillip spent many years as the Supervisor of Fleet Management for the City of Lakeland.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife Mary Ann Chaffin. Left to treasure his memory are his children Debbie Bell (Rick), Tracy Braselton (Glenn), Becky Butters (Andy), and Phillip Chaffin Jr.; 10 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; his siblings Jim Chaffin (Lynda), Patty Singleton (David) and Cheryl Egbert (Kevin); and of course his beloved pup Tebow.
He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, watching NASCAR, and cheering on the Florida Gators.
The family will be holding a private service and interment later this week. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved