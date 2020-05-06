PHILLIP E.

CHAFFIN Sr., 65



PALMETTO - Phillip E. Chaffin Sr., 65, formerly of Lakeland FL, passed away May 2, 2020 at his home in Palmetto, FL. He was born in Springfield, Ohio May 6, 1954 to parents Harold and Joyce Chaffin. Phillip spent many years as the Supervisor of Fleet Management for the City of Lakeland.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife Mary Ann Chaffin. Left to treasure his memory are his children Debbie Bell (Rick), Tracy Braselton (Glenn), Becky Butters (Andy), and Phillip Chaffin Jr.; 10 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; his siblings Jim Chaffin (Lynda), Patty Singleton (David) and Cheryl Egbert (Kevin); and of course his beloved pup Tebow.

He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, watching NASCAR, and cheering on the Florida Gators.

The family will be holding a private service and interment later this week. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store