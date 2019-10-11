|
PHILLIP LEE
KENNER, 84
LAKELAND - Phillip Lee Kenner, formerly of Akron, Ohio, passed away on October 7, 2019 at the age of 84.
Phil was born on February 12, 1935 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1958 and then served in both active and reserve duty in the Navy for 10 years achieving the rank of Lieutenant. He studied law at the University of Akron and earned his JD in 1965. While attending the University of Akron, he met the love of his life, Sally. They married in June, 1969, in Akron, Ohio, which became their home for the next several decades. Phil's extensive experience in all areas of domestic and international intellectual property law helped him achieve a successful 40 year career in Patent Law with the firm of Renner, Kenner, Greive, Bobak, Taylor & Weber. He was widely recognized by his peers for his integrity and ability.
An avid boater and fisherman, Phil enjoyed spending his summers at Marblehead on the shores of Lake Erie. He also enjoyed spending time on the water on some of Florida's coasts. He was an incredible husband, a wonderful father and grandfather and a great friend to many.
Phil is survived by his mother, Lorraine Todd, sons Stanley (Karen) Kenner and Andrew (Dhinali) Ken-ner; grandchildren, Daniel, Justin, Jaden, Nick, Eden, and Travis. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sally Ann Kenner, of Akron, Ohio and his father, Ralph E. Kenner of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Abiding by his wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Thank you to all the friends & family who have been a great support & offered him friendship during his lifetime.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019