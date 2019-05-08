Home

PHYLLIS TRUPIANO
PHYLLIS ANN TRUPIANO

PHYLLIS ANN TRUPIANO Obituary
PHYLLIS ANN
TRUPIANO, 81

LAKELAND - Phyllis Ann Trupiano, age 81, passed away May 4, 2019 at L.R.M.C.
Mrs. Trupiano was born in Jackson, MI on October 25, 1937. She moved to Lakeland 16 years ago from Mulberry. She was a homemaker and of the Presbyterian faith.
She is preceded in death by two stepsons Wesley & Andy Trupiano, and brother Russell Sterns. She is survived by her husband Peter Trupiano, daughters Terry Lisk, Dean Lynn Longo, son James Rosenkrans, stepson Tony Trupiano, 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and brother David Sterns.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2019
