PHYLLIS ANNE REDDICK
August 18, 1937 -
December 27, 2019
LAKELAND - Phyllis passed away peacefully December 27, 2019 with her children by her side.
She grew up in Gainesville, FL, graduated from PK Yonge School and the University of Florida where she was active in ADPi sorority, a Gator Band Majorette and Summer Frolics Queen.
Phyllis was a beloved teacher, coach and mentor during her 30 plus year career at Clearwater Central Catholic HS and Oak Grove Middle School, joyfully serving as a surrogate mom and lifelong cheerleader for her students.
She raised her family in Clearwater, FL where she lived for 50 years before moving to Lakeland to be close to her two youngest granddaughters.
Mother, Grandma, Nana, daughter, sister, friend, educator... we are all better people for her love, inspiration, and support and she is already dearly missed.
Phyllis is survived by children Hal (Michelle), Susan (Mark) Sessums, Pamela(Tom) Bergeson; grandchilden Haleigh, Cayla, Mia, Amelie, Kristin, Erik; sister Charlotte Olroyd and brothers Dick (Jane) and Phil (Sue).
She is pre-deceased by her parents Felix and Elsie Lagasse', brothers Paul and Bob.
Celebration of Life Feb 8, 2020, 11 a.m. St Paul United Methodist Church, Largo and Sylvan Abbey, Clearwater. Dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020