PHYLLIS

CRAWFORD



LAKELAND - Phyllis Crawford passed away Sept. 1, 2020. She was born Nov. 10, 1930 in Rockford, Il. to Elmer and Marie Senne. She moved from Illinois to Lakeland, Fl in 1988.

She is survived by daughters Deborah and Caroline, sons Edward, York, Jerome, and Douglas, sisters Joyce and Violet, 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1947. Phyllis was a happy and generous person and will be missed.

A memorial service on Zoom is being planned for Sept. 12.



