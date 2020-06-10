PHYLLIS E.

WATSON-McCULLERS



PLANT CITY -Phyllis E Watson-McCullers 76, went to Heaven as our Easter Angel on April 12, 2020. Born in Pierce on October 2, 1943, she lived in Plant city.

Preceded in death by her Father Phylander, & Mother Edwina Watson. Survived by her husband, Curtis W of 54 yrs; 3 children, Alan, Kim Allen(Billy), Curt; 6 Grandchildren & 6 Great-Grandchildren;& sister Bettye Padgett of Jacksonville.

Please join the Family for a Celebration of Phyllis' Life on Saturday June 27, 2020. With visitation at 10 am and Celebration at 11am. Lunch will be served

Location will be The Big Red Barn Events, 4816 Deshong Dr, Plant City, FL 33565

Feel free to dress Casual and please bring your favorite memory of Phyllis.



