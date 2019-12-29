Home

AUBURNDALE - On Dec. 8th, 2019 Phyllis answered Gods call and joined her daughter Jennel in his loving arms. She was born in Belleville, Il on Oct. 6th, 1947.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bobby Hagelgans; and her grand Amanda Bathurst & sister Cathy & Albert Carrington her husband & many nieces & nephews.
She will be remember by all for her smiling face, her laugh, her loving hugs , and true friendship. A celebration of their life is being planned for Phyllis and Her daughter Jennel on Sunday Jan. 12, 2020 at Sweetwater Community's Club House 4635 US Hwy. 17/92 West, Haines City, FL from 2pm to 4pm All who knew them, Let's celebrate their life together.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
