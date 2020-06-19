PHYLLIS PRESSLEY HOLT

6/23/41 - 6/6/20



LAKELAND - Phyllis Pressley Holt, a resident of Lakeland and formerly Homestead & Pompano Beach, FL, went home to be with the Lord at LRMC.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Valerie (Sena) Mobley, two husbands Bobby G. Mayes Sr. and William Holt, three brothers, Calvin, Dale, Grady Pressley of Gaston, CO. She is survived by her son Bobby G. Mayes Jr., D-I-L Mary D. Mayes.

She was a resident of Grace Manor Assisted Living and attended Lkld Highland Nazarene Church.



