PHYLLIS PRESSLEY HOLT /23/41 - 6/6/20 LAKELAND - Phyllis P Holt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PHYLLIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHYLLIS PRESSLEY HOLT
6/23/41 - 6/6/20

LAKELAND - Phyllis Pressley Holt, a resident of Lakeland and formerly Homestead & Pompano Beach, FL, went home to be with the Lord at LRMC.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Valerie (Sena) Mobley, two husbands Bobby G. Mayes Sr. and William Holt, three brothers, Calvin, Dale, Grady Pressley of Gaston, CO. She is survived by her son Bobby G. Mayes Jr., D-I-L Mary D. Mayes.
She was a resident of Grace Manor Assisted Living and attended Lkld Highland Nazarene Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved