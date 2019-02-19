|
|
PHYLLIS WALDEN
KING, 70
BARTOW - Phyllis Walden King, age 70, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Bartow.
Born June 15, 1948 in Lakeland, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Betty (Young) Walden. Mrs. King worked in the home healthcare industry for many years.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Morgan and her sister Debbie Morgan. She is survived by her former spouse, Eddie L. King, Sr., her children: Tina Aiken, Norman Dismuke, Elaine Nicholson, her siblings: Karyn Land-ers, Kay Landers and Tim Procise. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Amber Aiken, Gina Collins, Colt Collins, Remi Collins and her great granddaughter, Olivia.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 20th at 10:00am at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland. Condolences to the family at
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019