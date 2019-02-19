Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Hill Burial Park
Lakeland, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS WALDEN KING


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
PHYLLIS WALDEN KING Obituary
PHYLLIS WALDEN
KING, 70

BARTOW - Phyllis Walden King, age 70, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Bartow.
Born June 15, 1948 in Lakeland, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Betty (Young) Walden. Mrs. King worked in the home healthcare industry for many years.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Morgan and her sister Debbie Morgan. She is survived by her former spouse, Eddie L. King, Sr., her children: Tina Aiken, Norman Dismuke, Elaine Nicholson, her siblings: Karyn Land-ers, Kay Landers and Tim Procise. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Amber Aiken, Gina Collins, Colt Collins, Remi Collins and her great granddaughter, Olivia.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 20th at 10:00am at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland. Condolences to the family at
whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Download Now