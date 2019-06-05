|
|
POLLARD
MONROE 'SONNY' WOODALL, Jr., 91
The Good Looking Man
LAKELAND - Sonny passed away peacefully smiling at his wife on June 1, 2019 at the young age of 91. Sonny was born on July 4, 1927, to Pollard Monroe Woodall Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Frazier Woodall in DeFuniak Springs, Florida.
He joined the Navy at the age of 17 and served our nation in World War II as a Navy Seabee. He was honorably discharged and then proceeded to return home, and graduate from high school. He then attended the University of Florida and The Florida State University as needed, and proceeded to serve our nation for many years as a civilian working for both the Navy and Air Force. He was stationed in Japan in Okinawa and Atsugi for 37 years. He was a 32nd degree Mason.
He met his bride, his love, Ming while in Japan and they were married for 35 years.
He retired after his daughter Shing was born and then moved to Florida in 1988. In 1989, his daughter Lu Mi was born and he spent his retired life devoted to his wife, raising his daughters, growing a garden, loving his pets, spending time with friends, providing investment advice and joking with all.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Pollard and Mary Woodall, sisters, Elizabeth Woodall Littell and Virginia Woodall Johantgen, nephews Albert Johantgen and Richard Littell.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ming Mann Lee Woodall, '#1 daughter' Shing Lee Woodall Palagano (son-in-love Robert 'Bobby') and '#2 daughter' Lu Mi Woodall. He is also survived by his brother Harold (Donna) Woodall, 6 Taiwanese brothers and sisters, many nieces and nephews, loyal friend Dr. Cheng-Shih Hu, his beloved 'K-9' Woody and many friends.
A visitation will be held Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 1:30PM at the Lakeland Funeral Home, with a funeral service at 2:30PM.
Published in Ledger from June 5 to June 6, 2019