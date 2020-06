Or Copy this URL to Share

Share POLLY's life story with friends and family

Share POLLY's life story with friends and family

POLLY

SUTHERLAND



LAKELAND - Polly Sutherland, age 55, passed away on June 25, 2020. She is survived by loving family. Services are being held private. Lanier FH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store