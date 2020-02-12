|
|
PRISCILLA ANN
COX, 67
AUBURNDALE - Ms. Priscilla Ann Cox, age 67, a resident of Polk County, passed away Sat. Feb. 8, 2020 at The Palms of Sebring. Mrs. Cox was born Nov. 11, 1952, in Pelham, GA, to John and Ethel Deyette (Rice) Cox. She was a Polk Co. resident for over 60 yrs., graduated from Winter Haven High School Class of 1968 and attended Cypress Cathedral. She was a homemaker and a hard worker in different positions she held. Priscilla enjoyed watching TV (Family Feud), dancing and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother. Priscilla is survived by her 3 daughters: Lisa Shippee of Dade City, FL, Kathy Hammond of Winter Haven, FL, and Kimmy Berlin of Fairburn, GA; 2 brothers: John McCoy of GA., and Skippy Conger of Macon, GA; 2 sisters: Kathy Eagan of CA and Nancy Bell of Clermont, FL; 10 grandchildren: Tiffany, Victor, Junior, Karly, Landon, Joshua, Pris-cilla, Destiny, Vanessa & Honesty and 12 great grandchildren: Faith, Bribri, Leahnisa, Aiden, Jacob, Tanner, Kenzie, Kayson, Carter, Emrys, Mariana & Derick.
A memorial service will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14th at Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020