Williams Funeral Home
760 South 5th Avenue
Bartow, FL 33830
(863) 533-0366
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethel M.B. Church
Lake Alfred, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel M.B. Church
Lake Alfred, FL
QUEEN ESTHER KING


QUEEN ESTHER KING Obituary
QUEEN ESTHER
KING, 71
School Secretary

LAKE ALFRED - Mrs. Queen Esther King, age 71, died 2/1/19, in Tampa.
Born in Ocilla, GA, in Jan. 24, 1948, she came to Lake Alfred from Georgia 60 years ago. She was a retired secretary at Jewett Elementary in Winter Haven after 31 years. She was a member of the State Secretary Association, Nat'l Secretary Association, and Friendly Garden Club. She was a member of Bethel M.B. Church.
Mrs. King is survived by her husband Robert King, Sr., Lake Alfred; son Robert King, Jr., Lake Alfred; sisters Doreatha Limbric, Lillie P. (David) Butler, Ophelia (Freddie) Williams, brothers Charlie (Anita) Dopson, Frank (Jackie) Dopson, brothers Daniel (Patricia) Dopson, George (Hazel) Dopson, Godchildren: Terrance Mike, Lillian Smith.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Bethel M.B. Church, Lake Alfred. Services will be at 11am Sat. at Bethel M.B. Church.
Williams Funeral Home, Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
