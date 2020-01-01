Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Racheal Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Racheal Miriam Ramsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Racheal Miriam Ramsey Obituary
RACHEAL MIRIAM
RAMSEY

LAKELAND - Racheal Miriam Ramsey was born on Valentine's Day, 1989. She was born and raised in Lakeland, attended Lakeland Sr. High, where she was known by her friends as Duckie, until the middle of her junior year. At that time she was invited to attend the Collegiate High School program at what was then Polk Community College. She graduated from the program with her high school diploma then continued her college courses at Keiser University, Lakeland Campus. There she received her B.S. in Criminal Justice and had been taking courses whenever time allowed to earn her Masters in Criminal Psychology. During this time her daughters were born and became her center of attention. She was a devoted mother who loved her children with all her heart. Racheal rarely went anywhere without her girls. She was an assistant director for a local daycare where her girls attended until they started school. She loved her job and the students and the students loved her, as well as their parents. She was also an assistant nursery attendant at the church she attended since she was three years old. Racheal was loved by her friends and family. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten by those who knew and loved her.
A Memorial Service will be held at 530 PM on January 2, 2020 at the Crystal Lake United Methodist Church, 2001 N. Crystal Lake Dr., Lakeland, FL, 33801.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Racheal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -