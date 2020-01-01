|
|
RACHEAL MIRIAM
RAMSEY
LAKELAND - Racheal Miriam Ramsey was born on Valentine's Day, 1989. She was born and raised in Lakeland, attended Lakeland Sr. High, where she was known by her friends as Duckie, until the middle of her junior year. At that time she was invited to attend the Collegiate High School program at what was then Polk Community College. She graduated from the program with her high school diploma then continued her college courses at Keiser University, Lakeland Campus. There she received her B.S. in Criminal Justice and had been taking courses whenever time allowed to earn her Masters in Criminal Psychology. During this time her daughters were born and became her center of attention. She was a devoted mother who loved her children with all her heart. Racheal rarely went anywhere without her girls. She was an assistant director for a local daycare where her girls attended until they started school. She loved her job and the students and the students loved her, as well as their parents. She was also an assistant nursery attendant at the church she attended since she was three years old. Racheal was loved by her friends and family. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten by those who knew and loved her.
A Memorial Service will be held at 530 PM on January 2, 2020 at the Crystal Lake United Methodist Church, 2001 N. Crystal Lake Dr., Lakeland, FL, 33801.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020